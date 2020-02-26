Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Olympics Delay Possible Due to Coronavirus According to world health officials, the fatality rate of the coronavirus has reached 3.4 percent worldwide.

Japan's Olympic minister admitted there is a possibility that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be delayed.

Head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke during a media session on Tuesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via statement Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via statement Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto implied that the summer games could start later than the scheduled date of July 24.

Seiko Hashimoto, via statement Seiko Hashimoto, via statement More than 90,000 cases of the virus have been reported in at least 70 countries, including more than 3,100 deaths.
