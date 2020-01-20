Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from 'Avengers: Endgame' to '8 Mile'

Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from 'Avengers: Endgame' to '8 Mile'

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 15:48s - Published < > Embed
Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from 'Avengers: Endgame' to '8 Mile'

Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from 'Avengers: Endgame' to '8 Mile'

Anthony Mackie takes us through the roles that make up his career, including ‘8 Mile,’ ‘She Hate Me,’ ‘Sucker Free City,’ ‘The Hurt Locker,’ ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘The Banker’ and the second season of ‘Altered Carbon.’ Anthony Mackie stars in 'THE BANKER,' in select theaters on March 6th before premiering on Apple TV+ on March 20th.

He also stars in Season 2 of 'Altered Carbon' on Netflix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FLORENCESOSCAR

𝐣𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞, 𝐜𝐞𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐧𝐚𝐭🗿 @BLACKWlDCWS yes in the “anthony mackie breaks down his career” video!! 20 minutes ago

pokmang

aiman When he talked about his kid and the family approval. I know someone who would love this. Anthony Mackie Breaks D… https://t.co/D3LNEgkav0 52 minutes ago

ctrl_issue

Seething Rage with a Side of Potential Murder Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from 'Avengers: Endgame' to '8 Mile' | Vanity Fair - Vanity Fair… https://t.co/co6GEApnXh 1 hour ago

Classick_AED

OJ PurpleStuff is going to #ButchvsGore 3/7 I would watch this, but he seems like he too big time to bring up his epic role in the Wayne Brady/Eva Pigford feat… https://t.co/WvvH15jmC6 1 hour ago

FionaMcKitty

Fiona McKitty Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from 'Avengers: Endgame' to '8 Mi... https://t.co/VDdc4ihwVJ via @YouTube 2 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to ‘8 Mile’ | Vanity Fair https://t.co/twt6vBULgz https://t.co/eApozBeVyM 3 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🌸🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Anthony Mackie Breaks Down His Career, from 'Avengers: Endgame' to '8 Mi... https://t.co/42FdTQEA6Z via @YouTube 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’ [Video]Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’

Fans know that “Avengers: Endgame” was never the end of the Marvel universe – especially with the announcement of the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. While chatting..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.