Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen

Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen The retired soccer star was recalling to the show's host how his kids got him and his wife to take them to the 'Yummy' singer's house over Halloween.

He said: He added: He continued: The sports star then revealed how his daughter Harper could have been called Justin if she was a boy or Justine if she was a girl, and suddenly the 'Sorry' hitmaker jumped up out of the box sporting a striped t-shirt and red hat like Where's Wally?

From the children's book series.

Before running away, Justin said: