Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen

Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen

Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen

Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen The retired soccer star was recalling to the show's host how his kids got him and his wife to take them to the 'Yummy' singer's house over Halloween.

He said: He added: He continued: The sports star then revealed how his daughter Harper could have been called Justin if she was a boy or Justine if she was a girl, and suddenly the 'Sorry' hitmaker jumped up out of the box sporting a striped t-shirt and red hat like Where's Wally?

From the children's book series.

Before running away, Justin said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Scaring David Beckham Will Make You Jump Out of Your Seat

Watch your back, David Beckham! On Wednesday, the professional athlete joined Ellen DeGeneres' Scare...
E! Online - Published

Justin Bieber Took Over Scaring Duties On 'The Ellen Show'

Justin Bieber scared David Beckham on The Ellen Show – TooFab Lizzo is calling out TikTok for...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen - Justin Bieber made David Beckham jump out of his skin by spri… https://t.co/PAssgmlheK 4 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen #JustinBieber #DavidBeckham https://t.co/HbQgAF9Z7C 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.