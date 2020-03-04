Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees
Amazon Confirms First Case of
COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle,
Washington, has tested positive for
the coronavirus, adding to the growing
number of cases in the United States.
With all nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths having occurred
in Washington, it was expected that Amazon would
become one of the first large companies to be affected.
According to ‘Bloomberg,’ the infected employee
works at the company’s South Lake Union office
and initially went home sick on Feb.
25.
On March 3, the employee alerted Amazon that they
had contracted COVID-19, and Amazon passed
the news on to all their Seattle employees via email.
In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson
said the company is “supporting the affected
employee who is in quarantine." Although this is Amazon’s first case of COVID-19
in the U.S., it is not their first case globally.
It was confirmed on March 1 that two Amazon
workers in Milan, Italy, tested positive for the
virus and are currently under quarantine.
Amazon is urging all employees to stop non-essential
travel, cancelling warehouse tours and conducting
job interviews virtually, rather than face-to-face.