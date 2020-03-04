Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States.

With all nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths having occurred in Washington, it was expected that Amazon would become one of the first large companies to be affected.

According to ‘Bloomberg,’ the infected employee works at the company’s South Lake Union office and initially went home sick on Feb.

25.

On March 3, the employee alerted Amazon that they had contracted COVID-19, and Amazon passed the news on to all their Seattle employees via email.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company is “supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine." Although this is Amazon’s first case of COVID-19 in the U.S., it is not their first case globally.

It was confirmed on March 1 that two Amazon workers in Milan, Italy, tested positive for the virus and are currently under quarantine.

Amazon is urging all employees to stop non-essential travel, cancelling warehouse tours and conducting job interviews virtually, rather than face-to-face.