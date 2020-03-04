Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States.

With all nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths having occurred in Washington, it was expected that Amazon would become one of the first large companies to be affected.

According to ‘Bloomberg,’ the infected employee works at the company’s South Lake Union office and initially went home sick on Feb.

25.

On March 3, the employee alerted Amazon that they had contracted COVID-19, and Amazon passed the news on to all their Seattle employees via email.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company is “supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine." Although this is Amazon’s first case of COVID-19 in the U.S., it is not their first case globally.

It was confirmed on March 1 that two Amazon workers in Milan, Italy, tested positive for the virus and are currently under quarantine.

Amazon is urging all employees to stop non-essential travel, cancelling warehouse tours and conducting job interviews virtually, rather than face-to-face.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among US employees

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •ReutersHindu


Amazon Worker in Seattle Infected With Coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc. notified employees Tuesday of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its U.S....
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FNW_WW

FashionNetwork Worldwide Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among U.S.#twt employees https://t.co/7DbXVIrfLL https://t.co/bC2nYuaVGx 1 minute ago

WillThink4Money

Hermit, the Cog RT @RebeccaARainey: Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among U.S. employees https://t.co/Asy67C50gQ 38 minutes ago

SBIUFashion

SBI UnlimitedFashion Amazon Confirms First Coronavirus Case Among US Employees https://t.co/XgElptrrVh https://t.co/WLzfIafmCI 44 minutes ago

RebeccaARainey

Rebecca Rainey Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among U.S. employees https://t.co/Asy67C50gQ 51 minutes ago

RAntoshak

Robert Antoshak BoF - Amazon Confirms First Coronavirus Case Among US Employees https://t.co/rNirH7h1ID https://t.co/86feqTA9a5 1 hour ago

shaikhfarheen20

farheen RT @IndiaToday: Online retailer https://t.co/DUrIxy36jc Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for the #coron… 2 hours ago

maymilkyway

มิ้วกี้เวย์~ ☆ RT @Reuters: Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among U.S. employees https://t.co/72faU7y03N https://t.co/fwxQRCfBD3 3 hours ago

TsalagiOK

Debbie Kerchee RT @2017Guitarman: 😲😲😲😲😲 Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among U.S. employees. https://t.co/LUb8konnyR 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.