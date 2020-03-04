Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout

Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders in several key states on Tuesday, including North Carolina, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia and Texas.

Young voters made up 14 percent of North Carolina's electorate, compared to 16 percent in 2016.

Sanders earned 57 percent of North Carolina's young vote this year, compared to 69 percent in 2016.

In Virginia, young voters made up 13 percent of the vote, compared to 16 percent in 2016.

Sanders won 55 percent of those voters in 2020, compared to 69 percent four years ago.

Sanders remained positive at a rally Tuesday night in his home state of Vermont, where young voter turnout was 11 percent, down from 15 percent in 2016.

Bernie Sanders, via statement