Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout

Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout

Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout

Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout Young voters, ages 17-29, did not show up to the polls at the same rate as 2016, according to exit poll data.

Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders in several key states on Tuesday, including North Carolina, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia and Texas.

Young voters made up 14 percent of North Carolina's electorate, compared to 16 percent in 2016.

Sanders earned 57 percent of North Carolina's young vote this year, compared to 69 percent in 2016.

In Virginia, young voters made up 13 percent of the vote, compared to 16 percent in 2016.

Sanders won 55 percent of those voters in 2020, compared to 69 percent four years ago.

Sanders remained positive at a rally Tuesday night in his home state of Vermont, where young voter turnout was 11 percent, down from 15 percent in 2016.

Bernie Sanders, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday [Video]Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Bernie Sanders has enjoyed the support of young voters in 2016, and the same was true on Super Tuesday. But turnout among young voters on Super Tuesday was low across the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas [Video]Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas

With 4% of the vote in Senator Bernie Sanders has pulled ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas' 2020 Presidential Primary.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.