Andrea Leadsom talks Bercow and sacking

The outgoing Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has been speaking exclusively to Sky's political editor Beth Rigby.



Recent related videos from verified sources Andrea Leadsom aims swipe at John Bercow Credit; Parliament TV Sacked Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom aims a swipe at former Speaker John Bercow during a personal statement in the House of Commons. Her comment draws a large reaction from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published 7 hours ago Ministers 'delighted' as Government grants Flybe rescue deal Regional airline Flybe has secured a rescue deal with the Government that will allow it to keep operating, the Business Secretary said. Andrea Leadsom said she was "delighted" with the agreement, which.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published on January 14, 2020