Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kylie Jenner Exposes Kendall Jenner After Fans Mock Her Feet

Kylie Jenner Exposes Kendall Jenner After Fans Mock Her Feet

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Kylie Jenner Exposes Kendall Jenner After Fans Mock Her Feet

Kylie Jenner Exposes Kendall Jenner After Fans Mock Her Feet

Kylie Jenner reacts to fans mocking her feet and shades Kendall Jenner.

Plus, ZaZa wants to work with North West after seeing her perform a remix of 'what I do' at the Yeezy 8 Fashion Show in Paris.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner explains her feet after criticism from fans [Video]Kylie Jenner explains her feet after criticism from fans

Kylie Jenner is defending her feet from haters that say they look “weird”

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:43Published

Kylie Jenner Fans Slam Her Over Stormi's New Look [Video]Kylie Jenner Fans Slam Her Over Stormi's New Look

Kylie Jenner is getting some hate from fans over Stormi's new look. Plus, Kendall Jenner reunites with that guy who was in that one iconic boy band or something.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.