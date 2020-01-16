Global  

Internet Services Temporarily Restored In Kashmir

Internet Services Temporarily Restored In Kashmir

Internet Services Temporarily Restored In Kashmir

India said it will temporarily restore internet access in Kashmir — seven months after the government imposed a blackout in the region.
2G mobile Internet services extended in Jammu and Kashmir till March 4

Jammu and Kashmir administration said that it has been found that anti-national elements and their...
2G mobile Internet services extended in Jammu and Kashmir till March 4

Jammu and Kashmir administration said that it has been found that anti-national elements and their...
6 months on, Kashmir gets 2G data services, broadband with restrictions | OneIndia News

6 months after an internet blackout and communication shutdown was imposed in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370, authorities have been winding down the restrictions gradually. Now, in the..

Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir

Footage, recorded on Wednesday (January 15), shows Malaysian tourists at a government-run media centre become emotional when connecting with their families after five days without internet in Kashmir..

