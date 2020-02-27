Balderas leaving 4J for new superintendent job

4j superintendent gustavo balderas is oficially the top pick for a position at a school district in the seattle area--- at the end of the school year he'll be headed to the edmonds school district-- as long as his contract gets ironed out... kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg has reaction from the school board-- and what they say comes next.

Board chair anne marie levis says the members learned about balderas's selection at an event tuesday night.

"we're very happy for him and what he goes onto do next."

With their well wishes come questions that still need answers... "we've had him five years and would love to keep him.

Again, i tried."

Balderas is staying through the end of the school year-- while most superintendent candidates begin seeking jobs in the winter... meaning an interim position may be the best option... "i'm confident that we will come out of this with a great interim, a great long term superintendent and continue to help the school district move forward.

The board will review their policy surrounding the superintendent search beginning tonight.... "the school board says balderas has made strides towards equity in his 5 years at 4jnd it's that experience that he hopes to use at the edmonds school district."

The edmonds school board tells us they were impressed with his experience-- and hope it will translate to their diverse student body.

"his work in equity and narrowing the achievement gap for students was absolutely important to our community."

The board hopes to vote on his contract as early as next tuesday-- the school superintendent's association-- who awarded balderas superintendet of the year just last month-- says it's no wonder they are so eager to have him.

"the qualities of this individual is very much the qualities that gustavo has.

A leader who has got the community and board support to do the right thing and make hard decisions.... a loss for one school district-- and a gain for another.

"i wish the school board the best and hope they can find a match for gustavo balderas."

Reporting in eugene i'm chris lueneburg