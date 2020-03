Las Vegas, Clark County first responders prepare for coronavirus

CALIFORNIA DECLARING A STATE OFEMERGENCY....AS IT REPORTS...ITS FIRST DEATH.....TONIGHT.THAT BRINGS THE DEATH TOLL INTHE U- S... TO 11.TONIGHT..13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR.....NINA PORCIUNCULA EXPLAINS....WHAT FIRST RESPONDERS HERE INTHE VALLEY ARE DOING TO STAYSAFE... AND...VIRUS-FREE.NATS: ARE YOU WITH THE PATIENTRIGHT NOW THIS IS THE LAS VEGASCOMBINED COMMUNICATION CENTER-- WHERE THE BULK OF 911 CALLSFROM CLARK COUNTY COME IN.NATS: STAY ON THE PHONE WITH MEOK.AS CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TOSPREAD IN MORE PLACES....LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS ARECHANGING THE WAY THEY OPERATE.LAS VEGAS FIRE AND RESCUEPUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER....TIM SYMANZKI SAYS THOUGH THEREARE NO CONFIRMED CASES HERE INNEVADA, THEY'RE BEING CAUTIOUS.THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIMESOMETHING LIKE THIS HAS OCCUREDFOR US.WE'VE ALWAYS BEEN IN FRONT OFIT.BECAUSE WHEN IT COMES TOCORONAVIRUS, IN A GLOBAL CITYLIKE LAS VEGAS WITH MILLIONS OFVISITORS EACH YEAR....LVFR ISNT TAKING ANY CHANCES.WHEN A CALL COMES IN THECOMMUNICATIONS PERSONNEL HEREWILL ASK CERTAIN QUESTIONS SUCHAS DID THEY TRAVEL TO CERTAINFOREIGN COUNTRIES.DID THEY HAVE CERTAIN TYPES OFSYMPTOMS.AND WE THINK THAT PERSON MAYHAVE THAT VIRUS WE WILL NOTIFYTHE CREWS TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS.WE WILL ALSO NOTIFY THEFACILITY THAT THE PERSON ISREADY TO ACCEPT THAT PERSONALSO.THE CREWS ALREADY HAVEPROTECTIVE GEAR LIKE GLOVES ANDMASKS IN THEIRUNITS...BUT IF THEY NEED EXTRA,SYMANZKI SAYS THEY AREPREPARED.THEY ALSO REMAIN ON HIGH ALERT.EVERY FEW HOURS WE'RE CHECKINGWITH THE CDC AND SNHD TO SEE IFTHERE'S ANY CHANGES THAT WESHOULD MAKE.

