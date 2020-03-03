'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

Government and health leaders in the united states are getting more aggressive with their response to the outbreak of covid-19 or the coronavirus.

Good evening to you and thanks for joining us.

There are now 11 deaths from the virus in the u-s..

And more than 150 cases.

In a press conference today..the coronavirus task force reassured americans that the risk of getting the virus is low..

Pence also announced new travel restrictions for south korea..

Italy..and iran.

He also said that state health agencies can do coronavirus testing.

But the timeline for a vaccine..is still unclear.

"president donald trump has no higher priority than the safety and health of the american people.

And the president has directed our task force employing full resources of the federal government" meanwhile...dif meanwhile...different organizations...medical professionals... and even churches are taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

News 10's sarah lehman met with one pastor to find out if there are any changes you can expect here in the wabash valley..

Pk} sara} hundreds of people fill churches like this one all the time across the country.

Because of the spreading of covid-19 or the coronavirus some church officials are taking precautions to stop anything from being spread through their congregation.

Trackin} according to the c-d-c the coronavirus is being spread through close contact.

Or through an infected person coughing or sneezing for many churches across the country -- close contact and drinking after one another is typical in communion and the offering of peace.

Now -- many churches are taking precaution.

By stopping same cup communion -- and not having the parish shake hands during the offering of the peace.

"i could imagine that people by pass the cup until things clear up one way or the other."

Right now-- you won't see much of a change in the wabash valley.

Father martin at st.

Benedict catholic church says taking from the cup and shaking hands is never required.

"you don't have to receive from the cup if you just receive the host that is communion so don't feel badly if you don't feel like you're up to it you can just go by that and no harm done" he urges people to think of your health and the health of others first.

"you're not obligated to come church if you're sick and there's no sin involved /// even if your immune system is compromised and you dont really feel that bad but you know that it's dangerous for you to be outside then don't come to church we will work on bringing communnion to you."

Sara} we just learned the vigo county health department and several other health agencies had created a joint information center.

It's to help alert you to important information about the coronavirus.

We'll have more from them tomorrow right here on news 10.

Reporting in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10.

There's a state of emergency tonight for tennessee.... tonight for emergency state of