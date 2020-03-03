Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

'If you feel ill, don't come to church...'

Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

Government and health leaders in the united states are getting more aggressive with their response to the outbreak of covid-19 or the coronavirus.

Good evening to you and thanks for joining us.

There are now 11 deaths from the virus in the u-s..

And more than 150 cases.

In a press conference today..the coronavirus task force reassured americans that the risk of getting the virus is low..

Pence also announced new travel restrictions for south korea..

Italy..and iran.

He also said that state health agencies can do coronavirus testing.

But the timeline for a vaccine..is still unclear.

"president donald trump has no higher priority than the safety and health of the american people.

And the president has directed our task force employing full resources of the federal government" meanwhile...dif meanwhile...different organizations...medical professionals... and even churches are taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

News 10's sarah lehman met with one pastor to find out if there are any changes you can expect here in the wabash valley..

Pk} sara} hundreds of people fill churches like this one all the time across the country.

Because of the spreading of covid-19 or the coronavirus some church officials are taking precautions to stop anything from being spread through their congregation.

Trackin} according to the c-d-c the coronavirus is being spread through close contact.

Or through an infected person coughing or sneezing for many churches across the country -- close contact and drinking after one another is typical in communion and the offering of peace.

Now -- many churches are taking precaution.

By stopping same cup communion -- and not having the parish shake hands during the offering of the peace.

"i could imagine that people by pass the cup until things clear up one way or the other."

Right now-- you won't see much of a change in the wabash valley.

Father martin at st.

Benedict catholic church says taking from the cup and shaking hands is never required.

"you don't have to receive from the cup if you just receive the host that is communion so don't feel badly if you don't feel like you're up to it you can just go by that and no harm done" he urges people to think of your health and the health of others first.

"you're not obligated to come church if you're sick and there's no sin involved /// even if your immune system is compromised and you dont really feel that bad but you know that it's dangerous for you to be outside then don't come to church we will work on bringing communnion to you."

Sara} we just learned the vigo county health department and several other health agencies had created a joint information center.

It's to help alert you to important information about the coronavirus.

We'll have more from them tomorrow right here on news 10.

Reporting in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10.

There's a state of emergency tonight for tennessee.... tonight for emergency state of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TiaKinay

Tia Kinay NotMyPM RESISTJOHNSON RT @MaryHeglar: The time has come to switch support from Liz to Bernie. The hardest thing about this decision is knowing Liz deserved bette… 3 seconds ago

shaylapinkston2

shay How did the child feel about the step momma coming? It’s HER birthday party. Not moms. Get over yourself & let the… https://t.co/3sKIAx0Hx6 7 seconds ago

Rowena_lia

Rowena 🇳🇿 🐝 🕶 RT @Mcd5000Michael: I miss our Pete! 😢 Being honest, I feel a little lost. I hope he’s taking care of himself, getting some rest and enjoyi… 20 seconds ago

kjorene

Katrina J. Maliamauv RT @shaleenxanne: I'll be a part of the team that is going to help provide psychological services for those who have been doxed and/or atta… 23 seconds ago

celestial_liv

❂livia RT @JasonKander: I still hear the occasional “Is Jason Kander gonna come back?” The answer is yes I’m back and here’s a video about what… 28 seconds ago

timesofindia

Times of India Bollywood celebrities who we feel should come on social media now! via @etimes https://t.co/PKgmENhJAc 31 seconds ago

Vida_De_Autora

Dare to be Average RT @morganalewis: I know there are LGBT students at BYU who cannot/do not want to leave. I also know I‘m a lowly grad student with no real… 36 seconds ago

SGH_RTs

SocialGamingHub Retweets RT @OzenaLand: @LeomitePlays @SupStreamers @SGH_RTs @TwitchReTweets A few weeks ago I kicked off The Road to #Bond25 - A celebration of #Ja… 46 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local churches make changes to prevent spread of coronavirus [Video]Local churches make changes to prevent spread of coronavirus

Local churches make changes to prevent spread of coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the guidelines put out by the Archdioceses of Miami.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.