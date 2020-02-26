10 PM A BLOCK MARCH 4 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published 10 PM A BLOCK MARCH 4 10 PM A BLOCK MARCH 4 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 PM A BLOCK MARCH 4 Over on cbs 44news at ten the deadly devastation. News from nashville? As the death toll rises from the tennessee tornadoes. ### plus? An evansville man admits to his role in a fatal crash. A father and his two kids dead? But what's next for fredrick mcfarland? ### and? A former substitute teacher indicted for rape. ### plus? A mult? Billion dollar deal passes the house to fight the coronavirus. Protecting you and your family? Right now at ten. New tonight at ten? An outpouring of support around the nation in the wake of those deadly tornadoes ripping through tennessee this week. The death toll*continuing to rise as crews comb through debris. Closer to home? People stunned by the news? And doing their part to help. That includes communities right here in the tr?state. Moments after those twisters touched down? Hoosiers and kentuckians*jumping to action to provide some relief. Joylyn bukovac talks to people in gibson county and explains what's being done to help. Joylyn? "i spoke with a southern indiana group who's deploying people to tennesse. One of their members arrived this morning. He tells me they are working diligently in the nashville are? Picking up the debri? And helping to piece people's lives back together." They are called sheep dog impact assistance for good reaso? "a sheep dog is a protector of the flock." This organization is giving veterans and first responders another avenue to help. "one of the mottos of sheep dog is helping is healing." Now several members*deploying to the shaken music city... "total areas just wiped out." A place*typically the heart of entertainmen t? But now it's the center of a 5?mile path of destruction. Jennifer mackay's husband is*already there helping where he can. "he said some of the neighborhoods are just leveled. He said it's really bad." We got to catch up with chris mackay while he helps out in cookeville tennesse? Which took the deadliest hi? And nearly 80 people are still missing. "they are still doing search and rescue." The devastating tornado sent 90 people to the local hospital in cookevill? But a tennessee couple who failed to seek shelter in tim? Didn't fall victim to the twister's wrath. Mackay shares this miraculous story he heard while the community sifts through the rubble. "he yelled at his wife to get in the bathroom while she was running down the hall. The tornado hit their house and obliterated it. She kind of woke up and she was laying on the floor of her bathroom. There was really no house around her. Her husband was in the front yard." Luckily they both lived to tell mackay this story... they woke up surrounded by debri? But only had with a few cuts and scratches on their bodies. "yeah, i think somebody was definitely watching over them." "an absolute miracle among heartwrenching devastation. Keep mackay and the rest of those sheep dog members in your thoughts over the next couple of days. You can find a list of cookeville churches accepting donations on our website wevv.com. Jb 44news." In nashville? First responders remain on scene? Digging through debris? Hoping to find more survivors. One church congregation saying they're relieved nobody was hurt when their building was leveled? But devastated their church is now gone. The reverend says the building has been around since the 1? Hundreds? And they're sad to see it gone. "as we try to share here at hopewell the building doesn't make us, we are a body of believers, thats what makes us, we are hopewell regardless of the building we are in, we will survive and rise above the rubble. Police confirming tonight that a couple in their thirties died this week? And that was just a few blocks away from the church? When debris hit their car. At least five children are reported dead so far? And some kids even lost their parents. A union county substitute teacher*now in custody for rape. Union county school leaders*releasing a statement today? Confirming that heather frick was indicted. She was taken into custody by kentucky state police for thir? Degree rape? And school leaders confirm she was a substitute teacher at the school. Corey king says "i don't know of the relationship, i don't know if she even taught this student or if they even knew each other through the process of education. Either way, i think what was easiest for investigators as well as the commonwealt h attorney, is to present that there is a substantial age difference of ten years, which falls into the category of rape third." Frick was taken to the morgantown detention center yesterday. Kentucky state police say the investigation has been handed over to the commonwealt h attorney's office. A knox county correctional officer arrested this week for sexually assaulting a female inmate. 2?yea?old malyk johnson of montgomery, indiana was taking the prisoner from henderson county last month to the knox county jail. Johnson says he stopped to buy tobacco for the inmate? And then he allegedly assaulted her. Johnson faces criminal charges from sexual battery to official misconduct. An evansville man in jail in connection to a house fire. Derrick jenkins*in the vanderburgh county jail tonight for felony arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal recklessness. Police believe jenkins started a house fire back in november and a perry township firefighter was hurt while responding. 15 years? That's the sentence handed down to an evansville man? Involved in a deadly police chase. Fredrick mcfarland admitted to his role in a deadly crash? Involving a father and his two kids. He says he was running from police when he hit the carter family in their vehicle. Critics say police need to have a better plan in place to avoid these deadly chases in the future. "so i think sometimes we need to stop and think, yes, we need to catch him, but is it worth that must heartache and problems to get that one suspect?" The victims' family says their lives will never be the same. We're working to learn when mcfarland will be taken to prison. An indiana couple*counting their blessings after a close call in goshen. The couple saying they were sitting in their car when they ended up in a canal. Ed ernstes has the story. First responders got the call a little after ten this morning. A car in the water at goshen's millrace. Early reports...a couple was inside. Moments before....the couple was inside the car reportedly watching geese. "a very close call. Preliminarily what we know is some we're enjoying the dam pond, here and enjoying the race way and somehow we don't know yet how, they ended up going backwards, into the canal" the vehicle went down this embankment into the water. And started floating down the couple inside did have the presence of mind, to roll down the windows in an attempt to get out, of the car as it was sinking "they were incredibly lucky and very aware, they were able to get their windows down and get on top of the min?van." This happened as neighbor john nafziger...cam e to see what was going on. "i walked down here and when i to here, saw here behind me, two people looked like they were sitting on the water and it turns out, out course they were sitting on the roof of their car." Moments later fire crews arrived. 'once rescue two arrived, they deployed the rdc and then picked them off the roof of the van. They were wet and that's why. As a precaution we took them to the hospital and have them check for hypothermia he says the situation could have ended much differently...f or many reasons. "it could have turned wrong in many ways and these folks are very fortunate there's a fair amount of current through the gates. Here into the canal." Across the tr?state? It's time to get registered to vote before you miss the primaries. In indiana? Voters have until april sixth to get everything in order. There's more time in kentucky? With the deadline in the bluegrass set for april 20th. In the land of lincoln? If you're not registered? You have until march 17th to apply in person. On the campaign trail tonight mike bloomberg*calling it quits after spending 50? Million dollars in his effort to unseat president donald trump. Natalie brand explains what's next for democrats. "we like mike! We like mike!" A day after a dismal super tuesday finish...billion aire michael bloomberg is out of the race to become president. He's now backing joe biden... "i've always believed that defeating donald trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it.// that candidate is my friend and a great american, joe biden. (cheers)" (gfx) the former vice president tweeted his thanks to bloomberg. (gfx) (gfx) biden bounced back big on super tuesday winning nine states. He's currently leading in the delegate count... maine and california are still counting ballots. (gfx) senator bernie sanders is currently in the lead among golden state voters. "i do not want this campaign to degenerate into a trum?like effort where we're attacking each other, where it's personal attacks.// joe has his ideas, his record, his vision for the future. I have mine." After placing third in her home state, massachusett s senator elizabeth warren's campaign says she's reassessing and will have more to say in the coming days. "while primary elections across the country will continue through june, the president is looking ahead to the general election? Weighing in on his democratic challengers." "one thing this whole thing has shown is that you can't buy an election, it's a beautiful thing.// i think joe actually would have the advantage now.// had elizabeth warren endorsed bernie, you're talking about a whole different subject." Exit polling showed electability was a top priority for super tuesday voters, with democrats saying they prefer a nominee who can beat president trump to one they agree with on major issues. Natalie brand, cbs news, the white house. Tonight at ten? Area veterans sharing their stories with students? All in the name of education. Why today will go down in the history books across the tr?state. Plus? A plane diverted because one passenger decides to get rowdy. A closer look at what really happened. ### and this. We're learning new info about the coronavirus and its impact. 