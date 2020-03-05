Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Financial Focus: Robinhood app crash and more

Financial Focus: Robinhood app crash and more

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Financial Focus: Robinhood app crash and more

Financial Focus: Robinhood app crash and more

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

The Robinhood trading app crashed this week, founders say it had to do with a large amount of trading happening.

Hoka One One, a running shoe, has such a large heel people are being warned not to use them for normal day-to-day wear.

Ford is preparing to launch an all-electric version of the transit van in North America in 2021.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.