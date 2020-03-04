Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:10s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4).
The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.
|
Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4).
The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Mike Bloomberg is officially ending his race for President, and in a statement, he has endorsed Joe...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •The Age •Hindu •CBS 2 •CBC.ca •Al Jazeera •Reuters India •PinkNews •TIME
|Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race and backed Joe Biden on Wednesday, throwing...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources