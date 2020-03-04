Global  

Michael Bloomberg tears up after quitting 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg teared up during an emotional speech after ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday (March 4).

The former mayor of NYC endorsed presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg is officially ending his race for President, and in a statement, he has endorsed Joe...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •The AgeHinduCBS 2CBC.caAl JazeeraReuters IndiaPinkNewsTIME


Bloomberg endorses Biden as Sanders laments turnout of younger voters

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race and backed Joe Biden on Wednesday, throwing...
Seattle Times - Published


Journalists From Bloomberg News Resume Usual Election Coverage After Michael Bloomberg Drops Out [Video]Journalists From Bloomberg News Resume Usual Election Coverage After Michael Bloomberg Drops Out

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed Joe Biden. As the owner of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg put his journalists in a predicament. Management imposed rules forbidding..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Bloomberg Drops Out Of Race, Endorses Biden Following Super Tuesday Delegate Sweep [Video]Bloomberg Drops Out Of Race, Endorses Biden Following Super Tuesday Delegate Sweep

After spending more than half a billion dollars and winning an estimated 31 delegates on Super Tuesday, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has ended his presidential run, endorsing former Vice..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:47Published

