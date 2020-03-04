Global  

Journalists From Bloomberg News Resume Usual Election Coverage After Michael Bloomberg Drops Out

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed Joe Biden.

As the owner of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg put his journalists in a predicament.

Management imposed rules forbidding investigating Bloomberg and his Democratic rivals.

According to CNN, several people on staff were relieved to see Bloomberg’s campaign end.

A memo from the editor-in-chief informed staff that coverage will follow on as normal now.
