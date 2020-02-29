William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce Actor William Shatner and his ex-wife split up their menagerie of pets in their divorce.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen William Shatner and his ex-wife are divvying up all their assets, and we mean ALL -- because the...

TMZ.com - Published 21 hours ago







You Might Like