Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel

Former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has replaced MSK Prasad as the chief of the BCCI selection panel.

Former pacer Harvinder Singh has also joined the panel as replacement for Gagan Khoda.

CAC member RP Singh said that Sunil Joshi has worked under tough conditions and added that he was the perfect choice for the job.

The Joshi led selection panel will choose the team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Watch the video for more details.
