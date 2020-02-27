Ben Affleck says Matt Damon was 'so jealous' of early acting career

Global  

Ben Affleck says his childhood friend Matt Damon was "so incredibly jealous" of his acting career growing up, as he takes credit for Matt's decision to pursue a career in Hollywood.
