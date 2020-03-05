Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TUI Group > Not just airlines: the virus has hotels in trouble too

Not just airlines: the virus has hotels in trouble too

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Not just airlines: the virus has hotels in trouble too

Not just airlines: the virus has hotels in trouble too

It's not just airlines in trouble over the coronavirus: the whole travel trade is suffering, and that's bad news for the global economy.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Not just airlines: the virus has hotels in trouble too

The sight of tourists trapped in cruise ships and hotels isn't a good look for the travel trade.

Some are now being allowed to leave the Tenerife hotel at the center of one coronavirus outbreak.

But the disease spells big trouble for the industry, and the global economy.

Tourism accounts for about 10% of total world employment, or about 319 million jobs.

So far it's airlines that have looked the most exposed to the crisis.

But everyone from hoteliers to tour operators to restaurateurs is set to suffer.

Though on Thursday (March 5) some travelers to Rome were finding a silver lining: (SOUNDBITE) (English) TOURIST FROM SPAIN, EDUARDO TABOINCA, SAYING: "The main difference is there are less people." International travel is forecast to fall 1.5% this year, according to UK analysts Tourism Economics.

That would be the first drop since 2009, at the height of the global financial crisis.

The Asia-Pacific looks most vulnerable, with arrivals there predicted to drop over 10%.

That would be a far worse impact than the SARS outbreak in 2003.

Back then travel dropped just 0.3%.

Markets are certainly paying attention.

Thursday (March 5) alone saw shares in Air France-KLM and Norwegian Air fall by as much as 10%.

Tour operator TUI was down around 6%.

There is one glimmer of hope though.

Tourism Economics says people are getting used to health scares, and return to travel very quickly once there are signs the problem is contained.

The world's hoteliers will hope that's true.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BabajideEwuoso

Babajide Ewuoso The socioeconomic impact of Covid-19 may turn out to be greater than initially thought. Airlines, cinemas, auto mak… https://t.co/Rf3o6SDIIf 2 hours ago

cathielbraun

Cathie Braun @ddnarich Just as the airlines✈ see spring they will have🎉🎉🚤✈⛵LOW AIR FAIRS🎉To entice travel in cramped airplanes💥.… https://t.co/t9XNLaIVkZ 4 days ago

designbybehin

behin mansouri @SofiaFGrape @lisaquac81 @camille_bourg Oh dear, that is just not OK, I can understand how you might feel. I hope t… https://t.co/YFSo1S717M 4 days ago

avkad1

avkad RT @kar2905: Just cancelled my travel to USA due to Corona virus and lost a bunch of money. Surprising that airlines and hotels are not doi… 5 days ago

kar2905

Kartik Mandaville Just cancelled my travel to USA due to Corona virus and lost a bunch of money. Surprising that airlines and hotels… https://t.co/vyly42N7Ts 5 days ago

trumpforpresto

🔥CAPRICORN LOVER🔥 RT @mennake: @ddcampassr @ABC @ABCPolitics Facebook and other tech companies cancelled the F8 conference, which will affect the hospitality… 6 days ago

mennake

(((Menna Schewitz))) @ddcampassr @ABC @ABCPolitics Facebook and other tech companies cancelled the F8 conference, which will affect the… https://t.co/mpAYvGEjHT 6 days ago

Bonbontweet1

Bonbontweet RT @Smartsheila: @miss_mollymc @Bonbontweet1 @KoreanAir_KE Japan Airlines refused to waive our cancellation fee of $600 when the Cunard can… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.