Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage

Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage

Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage

Presidential candidate Joe Biden jokes that wife Jill may “hurt someone” after she shoved a protester during a speech.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden praises Jill Biden for fending off protesters, saying his 'wife is my Secret Service'

"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl," Joe Biden quipped, referring to when his JIll...
Delawareonline - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kjones88swag

KENJI™ RT @jeneps: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what,” Biden joked tonight about his wife’s tacklin… 18 hours ago

sweeper53

Angela S. RT @AFP: "Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what." @JoeBiden jokes that his wife Jill is his Secret Service… 21 hours ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner "Whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what." @JoeBiden praised @DrBiden after she and… https://t.co/8TsqbA9bks 23 hours ago

AFP

AFP news agency "Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what." @JoeBiden jokes that his wife Jill is his… https://t.co/2DdP3rIQTu 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection [Video]Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

On Super Tuesday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden was attacked by an anti-dairy protestor.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned [Video]Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned

The consideration follows an incident Tuesday at a rally for Joe Biden in which protesters climbed onto the stage.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.