Coronavirus Update: 2 More Cases In NYC

Coronavirus Update: 2 More Cases In NYC

Coronavirus Update: 2 More Cases In NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says two more patients have tested positive for the virus: A woman in her 80s and man in his 40s.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest.
Coronavirus spreads to NYC, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada as epidemic sweeps across America

(Natural News) Coronavirus update highlights for March 5th, 2020: – Two more coronavirus cases are...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Coronavirus Update: First Infected Person In U.S. Dies, Latest NYC Test Comes Back Negative As City Gets Cleared To Start Local Testing

Coronavirus Update: First Infected Person In U.S. Dies, Latest NYC Test Comes Back Negative As City Gets Cleared To Start Local TestingA test for a New York City resident who had traveled to Italy was negative. To date, there have been...
Gothamist - Published


BTS_R_THE_BEST

NafisaK💜 ⁷ RT @business: #Coronavirus: -Global cases reach 94,534 -Global death toll rises to 3,270 -Japan to quarantine people arriving from China, S… 17 seconds ago

Update_Corona

Coronavirus updates There had been more than 94,000 confirmed #COVID19 #coronavirus cases globally and about 3,200 deaths. 2 minutes ago

Nasser22820844

Nasser RT @QuickTake: Here’s the latest on the #CoronavirusOutbreak: - Global cases reach at least 94,534 - The U.S. will buy 500 million respirat… 7 minutes ago

Ryan_Edw

Ryan_Edwards @SkyNews Please ask @NHSEngland and @FCO to update their websites it's woefully out of date lists many countries as… https://t.co/JSt4R7wqlF 8 minutes ago


Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise [Video]Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament that 29 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. He further said that the government is making all efforts to control the virus and said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published

Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US [Video]Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US

California has declared a state of emergency as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 11 in the US. Governor of California, Gavin Newsom said that emergency is being declared after the first death due..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

