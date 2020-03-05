Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eddie Jones (basketball) > England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday.

England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled for later this year.

Wayne Pivac said "the health risks outweigh the game of rugby being played at that time" and Eddie Jones agreed organisers are "making the right decisions."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

England vs Wales: Eddie Jones ignores coronavirus distraction to send side on Six Nations revenge mission

England's Six Nations finale against Italy has been officially postponed but Jones would not be drawn...
Independent - Published

England’s Six Nations clash in Italy set to be postponed due to coronavirus as FA holds talks about Azzurri friendly at Wembley

England’s Six Nations clash in Italy is set to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak....
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy v England Six Nations game postponed [Video]Italy v England Six Nations game postponed

England's Six Nations game against Italy has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The match had been due to take place in Rome a week on Saturday.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:42Published

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’ [Video]Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into ‘Fanless Games’

As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.