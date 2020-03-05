England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday.

England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled for later this year.

Wayne Pivac said "the health risks outweigh the game of rugby being played at that time" and Eddie Jones agreed organisers are "making the right decisions."