Toyota, Lexus Recall Vehicles Due To Fuel Pump Issue 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published A heads up if you drive a Toyota or Lexus vehicle. A heads up if you drive a Toyota or Lexus vehicle.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Toyota, Lexus Recall Vehicles Due To Fuel Pump Issue HE MANAGED TO MAKE IT TO THE12TH POLICE DISTRICT INSOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA.HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.SO FAR POLICE HAVE NOT MADEANY ARRESTS.A HEADS UP IF YOU DRIVE ATOYOTA OR LEXUS VEHICLE.THE AUTOMAKER IS RECALLINGALMOST 2 MILLION VEHICLES TOFIX A FUEL PUMP PROBLEM.THE RECALL COVERS CERTAINMODELS OF TOYOTA AND LEXUSVEHICLES FROM THE 2013 TO 2019MODEL YEARS.IF THE FUEL PUMPS FAIL THEENGINE COULD SUDDENLY STALL.







You Might Like



Tweets about this