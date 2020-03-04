Global  

Toyota, Lexus Recall Vehicles Due To Fuel Pump Issue

Toyota, Lexus Recall Vehicles Due To Fuel Pump IssueA heads up if you drive a Toyota or Lexus vehicle.
A HEADS UP IF YOU DRIVE ATOYOTA OR LEXUS VEHICLE.THE AUTOMAKER IS RECALLINGALMOST 2 MILLION VEHICLES TOFIX A FUEL PUMP PROBLEM.THE RECALL COVERS CERTAINMODELS OF TOYOTA AND LEXUSVEHICLES FROM THE 2013 TO 2019MODEL YEARS.IF THE FUEL PUMPS FAIL THEENGINE COULD SUDDENLY STALL.



