Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Netflix, Apple and More Drop out of SXSW Due to Coronavirus Concerns Netflix is among the major brands that have announced that they will not be attending SXSW because of the coronavirus.

The streaming service canceled screenings for five films and a panel based on their new series, 'Black Excellence.'

According to 'Variety,' Apple, Amazon Studios, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook have also pulled out of the festival.

Despite concerns, Austin Public Health officials said that the festival will go on as planned.

Dr. Mark Escott, via ABC-KVUE Dr. Mark Escott, via ABC-KVUE SXSW is set to take place from March 13 to March 22 in Austin, Texas.
