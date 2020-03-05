Global  

A man in Alabama accused of killing three police officers is set to be executed today despite questions about his culpability.
Of the year.

éé a man in alabama accused of killing three police officers is set to be executed today -- despite questions about his culpability.

// lawyers for nathaniel woods -- maintain he's innocent.éé they have released a letter -- written by another defendant in the case, kerry spencer... who wrote that he was the sole gunman in the 2004 slayings.éé prosecutors said at the time, birmingham police officers were arresting woods at an apartment where he was dealing drugs with spencer.éé spencer then opened fire, killing three of the officers and injuring a fourth.

// woods was convicted of capital murder and attempted murder... and sentenced to death.

// his attorneys have asked alabama's governor to commute the sentence.

// the governor's office says it won't comment until a decision is made.// there's been no comment from the attorney general's office.

// spencer was also convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.// he is in prison... with appeals pending.//



Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on...
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is set to execute an inmate Thursday night for the murders of three...
