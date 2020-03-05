6 International Women's Day Facts

6 International Women's Day Facts International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

Here are some facts about the day's history and traditions.

1.

The first International Women's Day took place on March 19, 1911.

Clara Zetkin, leader of Germany's "Women's Office" for the Social Democratic Party, suggested the idea.

More than 1 million people participated in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark.

2.

In 1917, Russian women used the celebratory day to gain the right to vote.

While on strike for "bread and peace," women were threatened to be shot but persevered and gained voting rights.

3.

The U.N.

Made International Women's Day official in 1975.

The U.N.

Dubbed March 8 the official day of celebration and has since become the primary sponsor.

4.

The day is recognized as an official holiday in dozens of countries.

Some of the countries include Afghanistan, Cuba, Vietnam, Uganda, Mongolia, Georgia, Laos, Cambodia and Armenia to name a few.

5.

Some countries combine the celebration with Mother's Day.

Countries such as Serbia, Albania, Macedonia and Uzbekistan honor this tradition.

6.

International Women's Day has an official theme each year.