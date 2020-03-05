Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 6 International Women's Day Facts

6 International Women's Day Facts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
6 International Women's Day Facts

6 International Women's Day Facts

6 International Women's Day Facts International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

Here are some facts about the day's history and traditions.

1.

The first International Women's Day took place on March 19, 1911.

Clara Zetkin, leader of Germany's "Women's Office" for the Social Democratic Party, suggested the idea.

More than 1 million people participated in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark.

2.

In 1917, Russian women used the celebratory day to gain the right to vote.

While on strike for "bread and peace," women were threatened to be shot but persevered and gained voting rights.

3.

The U.N.

Made International Women's Day official in 1975.

The U.N.

Dubbed March 8 the official day of celebration and has since become the primary sponsor.

4.

The day is recognized as an official holiday in dozens of countries.

Some of the countries include Afghanistan, Cuba, Vietnam, Uganda, Mongolia, Georgia, Laos, Cambodia and Armenia to name a few.

5.

Some countries combine the celebration with Mother's Day.

Countries such as Serbia, Albania, Macedonia and Uzbekistan honor this tradition.

6.

International Women's Day has an official theme each year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrancineSegan

Francine Segan Gorgeous "Mimosa" cake is one of the dishes Italians eat to celebrate Festa Della Donna, International Women's Day,… https://t.co/LUPCn5Z0r5 30 minutes ago

EMSarcellesL

Sarcelles En Marche Lochères RT @Europarl_EN: ♀️👩 Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, find out more about the economic inequalities between women and men in… 44 minutes ago

moniber64

monicab RT @ESLlibrary: ✨ International Women's Day is coming up! Your ESL students can learn facts and figures about women's roles and rights arou… 50 minutes ago

Saptarshi123

Subrata Banerjee RT @Europarl_EN: Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, find out about the economic inequalities that continue to persist between w… 54 minutes ago

ESLlibrary

ESL Library ✨ International Women's Day is coming up! Your ESL students can learn facts and figures about women's roles and rig… https://t.co/K5mErFFV2h 1 hour ago

5ftflower

M RT @mental_floss: This year's International Women's Day theme is #EachforEqual. https://t.co/loNijSi3eE 2 hours ago

acdivoca

ACDI/VOCA Since 2014, our projects have worked hard to create over 9,285 jobs for women. Happy (almost) International Women's… https://t.co/IScieT5tlR 4 hours ago

mental_floss

Mental Floss This year's International Women's Day theme is #EachforEqual. https://t.co/loNijSi3eE 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP [Video]Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP

The epidemic of violence against women must prompt the “same level of horror” and swift action as other crises, ministers have been told. Labour’s Jess Phillips read out the names of more than..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

International Women's Day at the Lyric Theatre [Video]International Women's Day at the Lyric Theatre

The Girl Scouts are teaming up with this Lexington locale for a fantastic event!

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.