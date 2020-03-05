6 International Women's Day Facts
6 International
Women's Day Facts International Women's Day
is celebrated on March 8.
Here are some facts about
the day's history and traditions.
1.
The first International Women's Day took
place on March 19, 1911.
Clara Zetkin, leader of Germany's
"Women's Office" for the Social
Democratic Party, suggested the idea.
More than 1 million people
participated in Germany,
Switzerland, Austria and Denmark.
2.
In 1917, Russian women used
the celebratory day to gain the right to vote.
While on strike for "bread and peace,"
women were threatened to be shot but
persevered and gained voting rights.
3.
The U.N.
Made
International Women's
Day official in 1975.
The U.N.
Dubbed March 8 the official
day of celebration and has since
become the primary sponsor.
4.
The day is recognized
as an official holiday
in dozens of countries.
Some of the countries include Afghanistan,
Cuba, Vietnam, Uganda, Mongolia, Georgia,
Laos, Cambodia and Armenia to name a few.
5.
Some countries
combine the celebration
with Mother's Day.
Countries such as Serbia,
Albania, Macedonia and
Uzbekistan honor this tradition.
6.
International
Women's Day has an
official theme each year.