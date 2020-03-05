Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt at Guilty screening, film to stream on Netflix on Mar 6 Makers of upcoming Netflix film Guilty held a screening in Mumbai. The film is a thriller starring Kiara Advani in the lead. Alia Bhatt arrived at the event with sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan. War actor Vaani Kapoor and Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya also graced the screening event. Guilty is about a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape. Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty also stars Akansha, Gurfateh and Taher Shabbir. Guilty is produced by Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. The film will stream on Netflix on March 6.