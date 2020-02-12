Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 08:19s - Published Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting Truce in Syria's last rebel stronghold to begin at midnight, presidents say, after lengthy meeting in Russian capital.

Recent related news from verified sources Erdogan to meet Putin with hopes of reaching Idlib ceasefire Russian, Turkish leaders to hold talks on Syria in Moscow, with aim to ease up tensions and craft new...

Al Jazeera - Published 13 hours ago



Erdogan and Putin's tense meeting in Moscow Turkey's President Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible ceasefire...

BBC News - Published 3 hours ago







Tweets about this Kevin RT @freezerohedge: Putin & Erdogan Announce Major Idlib Ceasefire After Tense 6-Hour Negotiations https://t.co/q47chcHjgE 28 seconds ago Arif Rahman I believed Turkey one day exports this terrorist to western nation just wait and see. Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib… https://t.co/viMR7TCBYB 2 minutes ago Tom Trotts⏳ Vlad will never get the credit he deserves for being the greatest statesman on the world's stage due to the English… https://t.co/pAn3VsbT5A 2 minutes ago Mickey Putin & Erdogan Announce Major Idlib Ceasefire After Tense 6-Hour Negotiations | Zero Hedge https://t.co/cLHFx9bujU 3 minutes ago Jose Da Silva RT @FT: Erdogan and Putin announce ceasefire in Idlib https://t.co/ownqRF4Vwh 8 minutes ago Mavis Sears Putin And Erdogan Announce Idlib Ceasefire | NBC News https://t.co/TIZxuvWS34 via @YouTube 8 minutes ago wHyZgUy RT @aholyghost1: Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting @AJENews https://t.co/51JEimDA1O 9 minutes ago gab.com/DissentWatch Putin & Erdogan Announce Major Idlib Ceasefire After Tense 6-Hour Negotiations https://t.co/cnJHTtnzBf 9 minutes ago