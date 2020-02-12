Global  

Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting

Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting

Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting

Truce in Syria's last rebel stronghold to begin at midnight, presidents say, after lengthy meeting in Russian capital.
Erdogan to meet Putin with hopes of reaching Idlib ceasefire

Russian, Turkish leaders to hold talks on Syria in Moscow, with aim to ease up tensions and craft new...
Al Jazeera - Published

Erdogan and Putin's tense meeting in Moscow

Turkey's President Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible ceasefire...
BBC News - Published


bolshevik1953

Kevin RT @freezerohedge: Putin & Erdogan Announce Major Idlib Ceasefire After Tense 6-Hour Negotiations https://t.co/q47chcHjgE 28 seconds ago

ArifRah43863230

Arif Rahman I believed Turkey one day exports this terrorist to western nation just wait and see. Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib… https://t.co/viMR7TCBYB 2 minutes ago

tom_trotts

Tom Trotts⏳ Vlad will never get the credit he deserves for being the greatest statesman on the world's stage due to the English… https://t.co/pAn3VsbT5A 2 minutes ago

reg1776

Mickey Putin & Erdogan Announce Major Idlib Ceasefire After Tense 6-Hour Negotiations | Zero Hedge https://t.co/cLHFx9bujU 3 minutes ago

josendasilva

Jose Da Silva RT @FT: Erdogan and Putin announce ceasefire in Idlib https://t.co/ownqRF4Vwh 8 minutes ago

swimminmermaid

Mavis Sears Putin And Erdogan Announce Idlib Ceasefire | NBC News https://t.co/TIZxuvWS34 via @YouTube 8 minutes ago

_WhyzGuy

wHyZgUy RT @aholyghost1: Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting @AJENews https://t.co/51JEimDA1O 9 minutes ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Putin & Erdogan Announce Major Idlib Ceasefire After Tense 6-Hour Negotiations https://t.co/cnJHTtnzBf 9 minutes ago


Turkey reinforces troops in Syria, vows to hit 'radicals' [Video]Turkey reinforces troops in Syria, vows to hit 'radicals'

Turkey will use force against rebel groups violating a ceasefire in Syria's northwest Idlib region, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Thursday in an apparent response to..

Turkey will strike Syrian forces if Turkish soldiers are hurt: Erdogan [Video]Turkey will strike Syrian forces if Turkish soldiers are hurt: Erdogan

Turkey's military will set aside past ceasefire agreements to strike Syrian government forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier is hurt, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has..

