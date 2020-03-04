Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Sen. Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Sen. Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, calling her candidacy "the honor of a lifetime." WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ending Presidential Campaign

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to end her presidential campaign.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •NewsySBSMediaiteUSATODAY.comDelawareonlineFT.com


Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign was in serious...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become… 11 seconds ago

Phillygirl1441

Phillygirl1441 RT @tommyxtopher: Be nice to supporters of Elizabeth Warren — and not just because you want their support for your guy. This is a crushing… 15 seconds ago

janinezacharia

Janine Zacharia "I take those pinkie promises seriously." https://t.co/t7TQkyf3bJ 44 seconds ago

caitlincz

Caitlin ClarkZigmond Bummed, but it's the right thing in order to win. https://t.co/4F2jDJ7yMq 54 seconds ago

stargazer1951

Star RT @feliciasonmez: Sen. Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign, says she won't immediately make an endorsement: https://t.co/OSdWa7r5G… 2 minutes ago

KaliM2021

Kali RT @thelilynews: Warren’s departure is now likely to renew questions about how a Democratic field that started out historically diverse and… 3 minutes ago

TheWorldJourna1

TheWorldJournal RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Sen. Warren is suspending her campaign for president, a source familiar with the matter tells @NBCNews; she will be… 3 minutes ago

lfeuger

Lawton Feuger RT @BBCBreaking: Senator Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential campaign after poor showing on Super Tuesday, US media report https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race [Video]Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Another major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters she is suspending her campaign; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race, Calls Presidential Campaign ‘Honor Of A Lifetime’ [Video]Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race, Calls Presidential Campaign ‘Honor Of A Lifetime’

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, calling her candidacy “the honor of a lifetime.” Jon Keller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.