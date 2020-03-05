Prince George's Corporal Indicted In Fatal Shooting

Prince George's County Corporal Michael Owen was indicted on charges in the fatal shooting of a handcuffed man named William Green in his police cruiser in January.



Recent related videos from verified sources Police In Prince George's County Asking For Help In Solving Murder In Oxon Hill Prince George's County police are asking for the public’s help in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marcus Shabazz of Washington DC who was reported missing in Oxon Hill on January 12, 2020. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:20Published on January 16, 2020 Tysheek Judkins Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Cockeysville Man Prince George’s County police charged 20-year-old Tysheek Judkins in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Deshawn Ramsey of Cockeysville that happened in December 2019. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:20Published on January 15, 2020