Prince George's Corporal Indicted In Fatal Shooting

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Prince George's County Corporal Michael Owen was indicted on charges in the fatal shooting of a handcuffed man named William Green in his police cruiser in January.
