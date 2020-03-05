Global  

Harry and Meghan in UK for final royal duties

Harry and Meghan in UK for final royal duties
Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin final royal events

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will appear together at an official engagement on Thursday...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •HNGNReutersNew Zealand HeraldJust JaredE! Online


Meghan Markle braced for final royal duties in UK before quitting royal family

Meghan Markle braced for final royal duties in UK before quitting royal familyMeghan will join the Duke of Sussex at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony [Video]Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 04:52Published

Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events [Video]Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events

Britain&apos;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday (March 5) for the first time since January&apos;s announcement that they would step away..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

