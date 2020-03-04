Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Talking with kids about the virus

Talking with kids about the virus

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Talking with kids about the virusTalking with kids about the virus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Talking with kids about the virus

Coverage as coverage about the coronavirus continues on... your child may be asking questions.

News 10 reached out to area schools about steps they're taking to keep kids safe.

One school told us some of the younger students are anxious when they hear about the virus.

We told you first at five about how to talk to your children.

News 10's tilly marlatt brings us more on what one woman in the wabash valley is doing to protect her daughter.

Hillary frazier says the coronavirus is always in the back of her mind.

Her daughter hazel is 7-months- old.

Frazier says she's doing what she can to keep her family healthy.

"if i'm going outside i'm leaving my shoes at the door to not carry anything into the house, even my work is taking a lot of precautions.

I'm a server here in town.

So we're wiping down our menus with sanitizer, we're wiping our tables down with sanitizer, making sure we're washing our hands every 15 minutes."

Area schools are also taking precautions.

But for some elementary-age students..the virus is causing some anxiety.

The director of child and adolescent services at the hamilton center says parents must be educated before talking with their children.

"if it's children who are younger we want to make sure that we're having communication with children with language that is age appropriate for them."

Don't be afraid to talk to your child about the information that they're hearing about the virus.

"just to listen empathetically with the children to be able to hear what they're saying, not dismiss their fears, is a big piece of helping them calm about the things that they are hearing about the coronavirus."

Frazier says one way to reduce fear is making healthy choices a positive experience.

"we're there teachers until they're in the classroom, so what we do for them they're going to continue on."

Prevention strategies can help reduce fear and keep you healthy.

In terre haute, tilly marlatt, news 10.

Testing for the



Recent related news from verified sources

As Schools Close Due To Coronavirus, Nearly 300 Million Kids Aren't In Class

According to the United Nations, 22 countries on three continents have closed schools due to the...
NPR - Published

Virus could weigh on toy shopping starting this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — From Baby Yoda to eco-friendly stacking rings, toymakers displayed an array of...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KprdRadio

KPRD Praise Radio Don't miss it!!! Tomorrow 8 am we're talking to a detective with the Hays Police Department about how to keep our… https://t.co/tgXPWbMVh8 9 minutes ago

nearfutureplus

playboy plus🤠❗💖 RT @MichaelAMyers57: I might try out this “YouTube” thing the kids keep talking about tonight. Some challenge to do with Godzilla? I didn’t… 10 minutes ago

tanejaaa

🦒🌻 Parents need to pay more attention to their kids instead of just ignoring them. My nephew has to call me about stuf… https://t.co/Aa698tkvTO 23 minutes ago

HoganSavoy

The Conservative Atheist 🇺🇸 @Charles35546244 @missmayim @ScrabbleGO @MelissaRauch I saw her on '60 Minutes' about ten years ago talking about h… https://t.co/JEP6Cr1y1U 27 minutes ago

CinShel

Sheldon Scott RT @sairasameerarao: Story after story of Asian kids getting tormented at school over the coronavirus. Even little kids in elementary sch… 28 minutes ago

powerhaha

chris maiden @adamknowles181 @donmac77 @RoryHaczewski @piersmorgan @ericdier Actually I’m more talking about kids losing interes… https://t.co/4TP9PX6WeP 29 minutes ago

OwllieTheGod

🔞Owllie, she/her🔞 The fucking MOMENT this kid acts up even a tad, this woman commandeers him Even though he was left with me specifi… https://t.co/7Gju41BTlA 30 minutes ago

nonamepleaseok

James RT @SergioJSiano: ICE is still conducting raids in NYC. They show up with assault rifles and pull undocumented people out of their homes/jo… 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How is coronavirus affecting the Western New York toy industry? [Video]How is coronavirus affecting the Western New York toy industry?

Many toys, or parts of toys, are made in China, where there has been a reported virus epidemic that began in Wuhan. Companies who source toys from China have one goal: to safely keep shelves stocked so..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:46Published

'My kids exhaust me more than COVID-19,' says doctor in quarantine with his family [Video]'My kids exhaust me more than COVID-19,' says doctor in quarantine with his family

"I am maybe a little tired because I don't sleep a lot because I have four kids ... they exhaust me more than the virus I think," says a French doctor with COVID-19.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.