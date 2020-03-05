RAW: Sunnyvale DPS Chief Ngo Talks About Death Of Man Who Had Been On Cruise Ship With Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 10:26s - Published < > Embed
Police in Sunnyvale on Thursday announced the death of a 72-year-old man who was later determined to have traveled on the same cruise ship with passengers suspected of having the coronavirus.
