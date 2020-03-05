Global  

Hotel In Maryland Cancels Reservation For Yeshiva U. Basketball Team Over Coronavirus Fears

Hotel In Maryland Cancels Reservation For Yeshiva U. Basketball Team Over Coronavirus Fears

Hotel In Maryland Cancels Reservation For Yeshiva U. Basketball Team Over Coronavirus Fears

A hotel in a Baltimore suburb on Thursday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men’s basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus, the coach of the Maccabees told The Associated Press.
