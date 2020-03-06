Lordstown could soon be home to new battery cell plant 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published Lordstown could soon be home to new battery cell plant General Motors and LG Chem met with neighbors in Lordstown Thursday night to discuss plans for a proposed battery cell plant that would ultimately help fuel electric vehicles. 0

