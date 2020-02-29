Global  

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer session.

Mr Trump, who regularly calls his top Democratic presidential opponents “Sleepy Joe” and “Crazy Bernie” was asked whether he could deliver his message without the controversial rhetoric.
After first Coronavirus death in US, Donald Trump imposes international travel restrictions

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced restrictions on travel from Iran and advised fellow...
Mid-Day - Published

Bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Over Trump Coronavirus Response: ‘We’re Not Rooting for Failure!’

*Bill Maher* tonight got heated with *Buck Sexton* over President *Donald Trump's* response to...
Mediaite - Published


DianaGeorgina15

DianaGeorgina RT @aliasvaughn: BREAKING In this clip, President Donald Trump talks up the Coronavirus because he claims it is good for the economy. "I… 12 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Donald Trump talks coronavirus at QandA session: https://t.co/hR65oLRTNX #CoronaVirusChallenge #CoronaVirusSA 28 minutes ago


Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus [Video]Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus

President Trump has accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus, while Democrats are blasting the administration's handling of the epidemic. What impact will all of this have on the 2020 race?..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:03Published

Will Goodwin discusses Trump's deal with the Taliban and the future of Pete Buttigieg [Video]Will Goodwin discusses Trump's deal with the Taliban and the future of Pete Buttigieg

The Trump administration has agreed to a deal with Taliban insurgents that includes a timeline for a phased withdrawal of all U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. Will this peace deal hold? Director..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 05:38Published

