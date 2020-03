Crisis hits Yes Bank: Shares fall by 83%, Withdrawl limit capped at Rs.50,000 | Oneindia News

YES BANK PLUNGED A DAY AFTER THE GOVERNMENT IMPOSED A WITHDRAWAL LIMIT OF RS 50,000 ON ITS ACCOUNT HOLDERS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS TILL APRIL 3, AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA SUSPENDED THE PRIVATE SECTOR LENDER'S BOARD FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS "OWING TO SERIOUS DETERIORATION IN THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE BANK.

ONE OF THE FOUR MISSING CONGRESS MLAS FROM MADHYA PRADESH HAS SENT HIS RESIGNATION LETTER TO STATE ASSEMBLY SPEAKER.THE UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT HAS PUT UP HOARDINGS IN PROMINENT INTERSECTIONS IN STATE CAPITAL LUCKNOW, WITH NAMES, ADDRESSES AND PHOTOS OF SOME OF THOSE ACCUSED OF VIOLENCE DURING PROTESTS AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP LAW IN LUCKNOW IN DECEMBER LAST YEAR.

THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS RATTLED ECONOMIES AROUND THE WORLD AND HAS RAISED FEARS AMONG INVESTORS.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS SAID THAT CORONAVIRUS MIGHT HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY.

BRITAIN'S PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MEGHAN APPEARED TOGETHER AT AN OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT ON THURSDAY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JANUARY'S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT THEY WOULD STEP AWAY FROM THEIR ROYAL DUTIES.