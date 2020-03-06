Cocktail Movie (2012) - Clip - Deepika sunbathing 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:06s - Published Cocktail Movie (2012) - Clip - Deepika sunbathing Cocktail Movie (2012) - Clip - Deepika sunbathing Plot synopsis: A love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another. Genre: Comedy, Drama Director: Homi Adajania Writers: Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this