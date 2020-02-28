Global  

South Korean soldiers disinfect Gangnam streets in Seoul

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
South Korean soldiers from the Capital Defense Command disinfected streets in Gangnam district on Friday (March 6) amid the rapid increase of coronavirus cases across the country.
The soldiers wearing protective suits and goggles marched down streets while spraying disinfectant.

The country has confirmed a total of 6,284 coronavirus cases on Friday (March 6), up by 196 cases from late Thursday (March 5).

The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said seven more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total to 42.




