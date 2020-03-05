Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Says Action Must Be Taken Against Chuck Schumer

Trump Says Action Must Be Taken Against Chuck Schumer

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says Action Must Be Taken Against Chuck Schumer

Trump Says Action Must Be Taken Against Chuck Schumer

President Donald Trump called out Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

He said Schumer referencing two justices during an abortion rally posed a threat to the Supreme Court.

Trump said: “If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached.” The president went off on Schumer, saying action should be taken immediately.

Democrats have criticized Trump’s frequent attack son the U.S. judiciary and individual judges.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he'd chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an abortion..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would &quot;pay the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.