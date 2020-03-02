Global  

Palestine's minister of health confirms country's first seven coronavirus cases

Palestine's minister of health confirms country's first seven coronavirus cases

Palestine's minister of health confirms country's first seven coronavirus cases

Palestine's Minister of Health, Mai Kaileh, announced on March 5 that the country has seven cases of coronavirus.

Kaileh said: "We were informed of the injury of a member of the Greek delegation who visited the country between February 23 and 27, 2020 after returning to Greece.

"The results showed positive examination for 7 people who are now in the stone at the hotel with the hotel staff and the two doctors who underwent tests."
