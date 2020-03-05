Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund amid the devastating tornado that tore through the area this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief; Sheryl Crow holds clothing drive

"Nashville is my home," Taylor Swift wrote Thursday as she announced her $1 million donation to the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comAceShowbizE! OnlineCBS NewsTMZ.comBillboard.comJust Jared Jr



You Might Like


Tweets about this

silentknight23_

neagley RT @enews: Taylor Swift donated $1 Million to Tennessee tornado relief efforts after the devastating tornado ripped through the area and cl… 31 seconds ago

ReillyRomance

Rachael Reilly Writes Love her! What a kind heart. https://t.co/TgiQWPWMZ1 35 seconds ago

Swifties_Blujay

Lover Album on August 23, 2019 RT @iHeartRadio: .@taylorswift13 donated $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief 💜 Read more: https://t.co/S5cfGZGtUa https://t.co/2PxB8FqUGA 1 minute ago

luizaswift13

luiza🦋✨ RT @SwiftiesIndia13: Taylor Swift has donated $1M to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in aid of the #NashvilleTN tornadoes. htt… 1 minute ago

AgnezMoJustin

Yanto RT @dailyblastlive: Singer-songwriter #TaylorSwift has donated $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief and is using her power of social medi… 1 minute ago

Swifties_Blujay

Lover Album on August 23, 2019 RT @enews: Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Nashville Tornado Relief https://t.co/LtYlBJ539r 2 minutes ago

IC_RESULTS

IC-RESULTS.CA RT @TMZ: Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Help Tennessee Tornado Victims https://t.co/kfXs5NHbOo 2 minutes ago

AgnezMoJustin

Yanto RT @FOXNashville: AWESOME! 👏@taylorswift13 is donating $1 million to middle Tennessee tornado relief efforts https://t.co/mZWtRvDAgq 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort [Video]Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million dollars to aid Nashville, Tennessee tornado relief efforts.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

Taylor Swift Looks After Tornado-Hit Tennessee With Million Dollar Donation [Video]Taylor Swift Looks After Tornado-Hit Tennessee With Million Dollar Donation

Music icon Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.