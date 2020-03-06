Global  

Dodt retains lead at weather-hit Malaysian Open

Andrew Dodt of Australia maintains his lead with his second successive bogey-free round at the weather-hit Malaysian Open.

OFFICIAL SOUNDS WEATHER WARNING KLAXON TO SUSPEND PLAY FOR THE DAY STORY: Andrew Dodt of Australia shot a four-under-par round of 68 to maintain his overnight lead at the weather-hit Malaysian Open at Shah Alam on Friday (March 6).

Following his opening round of 63, Dodt made four birdies in his second bogey-free round to lead with a 13-under total of 131, one shot clear of Liu Yanwei of China, who made a seven-under round of 65.

Americans Jarid Todd (66) and Trevor Simsby, with the day's lowest round of 64, were one shot back on 11-under.

Charlie Wi of South Korea made an eagle and two birdies in his last three holes to move into fifth place on 9-under after a round of 66, with Australian Wade Ormsby, winner of the Hong Kong Open in January, in a share of sixth place on eight-under.

Play was suspended due to bad weather with 77 players still to complete their round, including Japan's Rikuya Hoshino on 6-under after 13 holes.

(Production: Mike Brock)




