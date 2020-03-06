Dodt retains lead at weather-hit Malaysian Open

SHOWS: SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA (MARCH 6, 2020) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA - MAXIMUM USE OF TWO MINUTES.

AERIAL VIEW OF THE COURSE 2.

ANDREW DODT MAKES PAR AT THE NINTH HOLE (HIS 18TH) TO LEAD ON 13-UNDER 3.

LIU YANWEI MAKES BIRDIE AT THE 9TH 4.

JARIN TODD MAKES BIRDIE AT THE 18TH 5.

TREVOR SIMSBY MAKES BIRDIE AT THE 9TH 6.

CHARLIE WI APPROACH TO THE 8TH (HIS 17TH) SETS UP A BIRDIE 7.

WADE ORMSBY MAKES LONG BOGEY PUTT AT THE 9TH 8.

RIKUYA HOSHINO APPROACH TO THE 9TH SETS UP A BIRDIE 9.

OFFICIAL SOUNDS WEATHER WARNING KLAXON TO SUSPEND PLAY FOR THE DAY STORY: Andrew Dodt of Australia shot a four-under-par round of 68 to maintain his overnight lead at the weather-hit Malaysian Open at Shah Alam on Friday (March 6).

Following his opening round of 63, Dodt made four birdies in his second bogey-free round to lead with a 13-under total of 131, one shot clear of Liu Yanwei of China, who made a seven-under round of 65.

Americans Jarid Todd (66) and Trevor Simsby, with the day's lowest round of 64, were one shot back on 11-under.

Charlie Wi of South Korea made an eagle and two birdies in his last three holes to move into fifth place on 9-under after a round of 66, with Australian Wade Ormsby, winner of the Hong Kong Open in January, in a share of sixth place on eight-under.

Play was suspended due to bad weather with 77 players still to complete their round, including Japan's Rikuya Hoshino on 6-under after 13 holes.

(Production: Mike Brock)