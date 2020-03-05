Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home.

The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work from home.

The decision comes amid mounting fears about the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Google officials emailed employees to tell them that they can work remotely.

Google has banned employees from international travel and ordered workers at a Dublin office to work remotely.

According to Business Insider, new restrictions are also being placed on workers bringing guests to the office.

Facebook has canceled its F8 developer conference and has pulled out of the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.