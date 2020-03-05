Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home.

The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work from home.

The decision comes amid mounting fears about the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Google officials emailed employees to tell them that they can work remotely.

Google has banned employees from international travel and ordered workers at a Dublin office to work remotely.

According to Business Insider, new restrictions are also being placed on workers bringing guests to the office.

Facebook has canceled its F8 developer conference and has pulled out of the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google is letting its tens of thousands of Bay Area employees work from home due to coronavirus

Google is letting its tens of thousands of Bay Area employees work from home due to coronavirus· Google is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work from home amid...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •HinduSFGate


Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home as coronavirus spreads

Social media giant Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday recommended their San Francisco...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SFGate



You Might Like


Tweets about this

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior A reunion for veterans of the battle of Iwo Jima has been canceled over coronavirus fears - https://t.co/BsgRawfgwQ 30 minutes ago

bwilks32

Brendon Wilkinson @ryguy5715 https://t.co/17WEXhcrTs thought the same thing but these stories get you thinkin 1 hour ago

ViapillM

ViaPill Man RT @NEWSWORLD555: Trump news – live: President cancels CDC visit amid growing coronavirus fears, after insisting ‘it’s all going to work ou… 2 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Trump news – live: President cancels CDC visit amid growing coronavirus fears, after insisting ‘it’s all going to w… https://t.co/A1obhViqPN 3 hours ago

PhillipTKYin

Phillip TK Yin Newsroom Google internal email: Executives are urging employees to stay motivated to run Google’s global infrastructure ami… https://t.co/XI2YPVh0d7 3 hours ago

audiencegage

@audiencegage Conferences like Google I/O are being cancelled or scaled back amid coronavirus fears: https://t.co/lu3gqydBwT Via… https://t.co/PDM7sKQntb 3 hours ago

Rebel_Caller

Subversive RT @ZanderKelly30: Reports are suggesting Sequoia Capital issued a "dire warning" to big tech amid COVID-19 fears, but it seems the firm is… 3 hours ago

ZanderKelly30

Christopher D. White Reports are suggesting Sequoia Capital issued a "dire warning" to big tech amid COVID-19 fears, but it seems the fi… https://t.co/uY4zn4ecB3 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast [Video]Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published

Cruise Ship To Be Held Off California Coast For Coronavirus Testing [Video]Cruise Ship To Be Held Off California Coast For Coronavirus Testing

A cruise ship that was expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday will be kept offshore until its thousands of passengers can be tested for the coronavirus, after a previous passenger died from the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.