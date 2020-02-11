Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%.

Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 40.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 5.2%.

MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.5%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 1.6% on the day.