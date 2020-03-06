Global  

ELIZABETH WARREN QUITS

Massachusett s senator elizabeth warren has ended her presidential campaign?

After failing to win a single primary.

That essentially narrows the race for the democratic nomination down to former vice president joe biden and vermont senator bernie sanders.

Warren says she is not ready to endorse a candidate.



Colbert Says Warren Dropping Out of Presidential Race is Proof That ‘America Cannot Have Nice Things’

Colbert Says Warren Dropping Out of Presidential Race is Proof That ‘America Cannot Have Nice Things’“Folks, I’m afraid I have sad news for fans of competence,” Stephen Colbert said sorrowfully as...
The Wrap - Published

Stephen Colbert on Elizabeth Warren's 'classic campaign mistake': Not having a penis

"Folks, I'm afraid I have sad news for fans of competence," host Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's...
Mashable - Published


aokap_price

Angela Price RT @MarySchmich: Warren would have been one of the great American presidents. Her loss is our loss. Today's column. https://t.co/eLYeU0jihx 19 minutes ago

CourtBourgoin

Courtney Bourgoin Of course the only person making me feel better about Elizabeth not being the nominee is Elizabeth herself. "Women… https://t.co/okpKHAssED 22 minutes ago

ErikM727

Erik McCullen RT @judymorris3: 'Not today': #ElizabethWarren refuses to endorse Biden OR Bernie after she finally quits presidential race - but says she… 35 minutes ago

RianHatch

Rian Hatch RT @415holgate: Column: ‘I refuse to let disappointment blind me.’ Elizabeth Warren leaves the race with inspirational words. https://t.co/… 47 minutes ago

judymorris3

judy morris 'Not today': #ElizabethWarren refuses to endorse Biden OR Bernie after she finally quits presidential race - but sa… https://t.co/q7kSnD2ndz 47 minutes ago

williamlharbuck

Bill RT @kjfkugkujvj: Warren, Klobuchar, Harris, Gillibrand: Did gender sink Democratic women in 2020? Nope. https://t.co/M1NLAzQVyf via @usatod… 1 hour ago

Lind4455

Linda Anthony RT @seanhannity: WARREN QUITS 2020 https://t.co/uQYgyjZVtR 2 hours ago

MichaelHugg2591

Michael Huggins Elizabeth Warren quits 2020 race but that doesn't mean women can't win https://t.co/bh6TC2bQtZ 2 hours ago


Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise [Video]Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise

On Friday, President Donald Trump shot down questions about whether sexism grounded Elizabeth Warren's campaign. Warren has been a frequent target of Trump's barbs and jokes. The President says that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Warren Hits At Sanders Supporters [Video]Warren Hits At Sanders Supporters

On Thursday, Elizabeth Warren ended her Presidential campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

