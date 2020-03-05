Paradise couple among thousands aboard Grand Princess Cruise ship awaiting coronavirus results

35-hundred passengers and crew members remain in limbo off the california coast tonight as a chopper delivers corornavirus test kits to the grand princess.

A couple from paradise is on board.

02:17: "hopefully everyone has tested negatively and we will be able to go to san francisco on saturday."

"and return home."

But that hope tonight is far from certain as cdc experts evaluate the coronavirus tests from about 100 passengers tonight.

Good evening i'm alan marsden.

The man who died in placer county had been a passenger on the grand princess before it headed out for hawaii.

Now state and federal officials are holding the ship off the coast - awaiting answers.

From this cruise ship location website we can see the this is the same cruise ship at this hour is about 60 miles southwest of san francisco.

On board - paradise couple, steven and michele smith.

<02:28 michelle smith: "we're feeling super healthy and happy on the ship because they're taking great care of us."

Steven and michelle smith of paradise are among the 35 hundred passengers and crew waiting and wondering when they'll be allowed to return to land.

02:38 steven smith: "we're confident in the powers that be's ability to handle and monitor the situation.

We're not seeing any panic on the ship."

That's despite learning than an elderly man from placer county was on the grand princess ship in february when it departed from san francisco to mexico.

The california national guard flew in test kits to the grand princess on thursday.

About 100 passengers were identified for testing.

Results could come friday morning.

01:54 michelle smith: "in the meantime we are all passengers are to stay in our state rooms for safety.

We're very happy with the cleanliness of princess and the instructions they've given us."

In san francisco thursday - city, state and federal officials are trying to figure out what to do with the ship and it's passengers.

Until then it's not being allowed back to its home port of san francisco.

From kpix pkg: mary ellen carrol departm ent of emergency management once we have results from the tests the cdc and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.

The location needs to provide for the safety of the surrounding community as well as the passengers and crew in the meantime, the smiths of paradise are remaining positive.

02:58 steven smith "obviously we're all concerned but we're doing what the captain asked us to do.// 03:23 "we're hoping we get some quick results and that we're able to go about our business and get back to paradise."

Now even though about 100 passengers were identified for testing - only about 30 or so had shown symptoms of the virus.