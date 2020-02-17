TCL's Triple-Fold Phone + The Rise Of India's Silicon Valley | Digital Trends Live 3.6.20 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published TCL's Triple-Fold Phone + The Rise Of India's Silicon Valley | Digital Trends Live 3.6.20 On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 updates - Apple and Google Play block coronavirus apps in the app stores, TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled, live streaming funerals; Facebook blocks Trump ads claiming to be government census surveys; TCL shows off two concept folding phones; SpaceX will be sending another Falcon9 to space filled with ISS-bound cargo, next year with a fully-private crew; UFC 248 is tomorrow and we'll tell you how you can watch it; The Deets hits on the rise of India in the tech community and how it may be the next Silicon Valley; The Roybi robot and teaching language and STEM to kids; Hands on with the Oppo X2 Find smartphone; What in the world is Psychoacoustics - Berklee Professor Susan Rodgers explains; Flipboard's Ken Yeung joins us for another Tech Briefs segment and the launch of Flipboard TV; Where to park your money during the Coronavirus outbreak with wealth specialist Winnie Sun; and what to watch this weekend on Between The Streams.