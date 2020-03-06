President Trump arrives in Middle Tennessee to survey tornado damage 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 28:18s - Published President Trump arrives in Middle Tennessee to survey tornado damage President Donald Trump has arrived in Middle Tennessee to survey some of the hardest-hit areas from this week's deadly tornadoes.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Frances Altemus RT @NC5: President Trump arrives in Middle Tennessee to survey tornado damage. https://t.co/X2te9PTuzT https://t.co/BM5xB6RmOI 20 minutes ago Stephen #KAG President Trump arrives in Middle Tennessee to survey tornado damage https://t.co/5Mg9MtZbiP 45 minutes ago 🇺🇸AV🇺🇸 RT @LeighTerry7722: President Trump arrives in Middle Tennessee to survey tornado damage https://t.co/JS34gFwahO 47 minutes ago 🐾 Leigh Terry 🐾 President Trump arrives in Middle Tennessee to survey tornado damage https://t.co/JS34gFwahO 56 minutes ago Alex Johnson RT @FOXNashville: .@GovBillLee and First Lady Maria Lee greet President @realDonaldTrump as he arrives to tour tornado damage in middle Ten… 58 minutes ago Chandler B. English Oh thank the lawd "President Trump arrives in Middle Tennessee to survey tornado damage" https://t.co/CrH8CkOIPB 1 hour ago