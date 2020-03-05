Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hillary Clinton Takes Dig at Melania Trump’s Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign

Hillary Clinton Takes Dig at Melania Trump’s Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Hillary Clinton Takes Dig at Melania Trump’s Anti-Cyberbullying CampaignHillary Clinton is weighing in on Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelMAGAUSN

⚓️🇺🇸 Michael 🇺🇸⚓️ RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ❤️MAGA MELANIA - HILLARY TAKES LAME SWIPE at MAGANIFICENT MELANIA Hillary Clinton Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump ove… 1 minute ago

PSidikman

Paul Sidikman .@HillaryClinton First Lady's who's husband's have***with interns in the Oval Office shouldn't throw stones. https://t.co/YzGO2KMm3Q 3 minutes ago

TheNewsGuy

D. Owen Robbins Without a hint of class... When asked recently about Melania Trump’s anti-bullying initiative, two-time failed pre… https://t.co/mHNNqysc9i 4 minutes ago

uhomeschool2

uHomeschool2 Watch: Hillary Clinton Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump over ‘Be Best’ https://t.co/ncRKqPecx0 via @BreitbartNews 6 minutes ago

Trey_VonDinkis

Biff Smallberries . ❤️MAGA MELANIA - HILLARY TAKES LAME SWIPE at MAGANIFICENT MELANIA Hillary Clinton Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump… https://t.co/IenJvP8lRi 13 minutes ago

0Bettymowery2

BettyMowery2.0 Watch: Hillary Clinton Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump over ‘Be Best’ (because Hillary is a Nasty person & Dems are… https://t.co/ydecxjZzsg 13 minutes ago

thejaggins

pjt Watch: Hillary Clinton Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump over ‘Be Best’ https://t.co/QoQcmXpHd1 15 minutes ago

anotheroldchick

Bev from Texas🇺🇸 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Jealousy much? HRC continues her compulsive drive to be #1 in the total waste of space race... I can smel… https://t.co/otWdThFL8L 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton Shades Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Initiative [Video]Hillary Clinton Shades Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Initiative

The former secretary of state didn’t hold back when she was asked what she really thought of the first lady’s anti-cyberbullying campaign.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published

Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand [Video]Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand

Bernie Sanders got crushed on Super Tuesday. He lost in New England outside of Vermont. He lost in Massachusetts and Maine to Joe Biden. Joe Biden and his campaign now have to momentum. Sanders..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.